Austin S. Ten Cate

February 3, 1983 — September 11, 2019

CHICAGO, IL (formerly of Racine) — Austin Scott Ten Cate, age 36, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Chicago on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 after falling ill a few days prior.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Warren D. Williams officiating. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 3:00—5:00 p.m. In memory of Austin, donations to one’s favorite charity have been suggested. In addition, please keep Austin’s legacy alive by offering a kind deed, spreading love and being compassionate.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

