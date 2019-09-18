Austin S. Ten Cate

February 3, 1983 – September 11, 2019
CHICAGO, IL (formerly of Racine)—Austin Scott Ten Cate, age 36, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Chicago on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 after falling ill a few days prior.
Austin was born in Racine on February 3, 1983 to Scott A. and Dianne R. (ne: Lueneburg) Ten Cate. Graduating from Racine Lutheran High School in 2001, he began his studies at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where he pursued a degree in Anthropology. Austin moved to Las Vegas, NV in 2008 and started a job as assistant manager at Urban Outfitters. He continued his adventure by transferring to a store in San Diego, CA for a year, and then transferred back to Las Vegas. In 2018 he moved back to Wisconsin to spend time with family and friends and finally settled in Chicago earlier this year. With an eye for style and an innate sense of leadership, Austin was passionate and dedicated in his position as Assistant Manager at Crate & Barrel – Downtown Chicago.
Austin had a great appreciation and passion for all animals, art and photography, and had aspirations of working in a nationally recognized zoo or art museum. He had an insatiable vigor for life and enjoyed traveling abroad. Above all, he always saw the good in everyone, the brighter side of life, and he loved socializing with his family and many, many friends.
Surviving are his parents, Scott and Dianne Ten Cate; sister, Amy (Chad) Thur; brother, Ryan Ten Cate; nieces & nephews, Cody (Ryan) Thur, Bailey Thur & Braedon Thur; paternal grandparents, Stanley & Shirley Ten Cate; many other relatives & friends—too numerous to mention all by name. Austin was greeted in Heaven by his maternal grandparents, Hilbert & Myrtle Lueneburg.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 5:00 pm with Rev. Dr. Warren D. Williams officiating. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 3:00—5:00 pm. In memory of Austin, donations to one’s favorite charity have been suggested. In addition, please keep Austin’s legacy alive by offering a kind deed, spreading love and being compassionate.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
