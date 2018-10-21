Try 1 month for 99¢
Austin Lee Bernhardt

August 16, 1997—October 12, 2018

MT. PLEASANT—Austin Lee Bernhardt, 21, passed away, tragically, following an accident on Friday, October 12, 2018.

Austin was born in Racine on August 16, 1997, the son of Lee and Michelle (nee: Peshek) Bernhardt.

Austin was a kid who enjoyed the simple life. He worked in the family business. He was mechanically inclined and enjoyed building things out of old parts, and snowmobiling. His passion was riding his beloved ATV.

Surviving are his parents, Lee and Michelle; his brother, Jason (Haley Erickson) Bernhardt; maternal grandmother, Sharen (Bill) Peshek-Smith, of Port Charlotte, FL, paternal grandfather, Harvey Bernhardt, of Racine. Austin is further survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Charles Peshek, and his paternal grandmother, Joanne Bernhardt.

A private memorial service was held, with Rev. Dr. Warren Williams officiating. Interment took place in West Lawn Memorial Park.

