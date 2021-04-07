 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Austin Booker
0 comments

Austin Booker

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Austin Booker

RACINE—Austin Booker, age 57, passed away unexpectedly March 23, 2021.

Services will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Brighter Day Baptist Church, 1225 25th Avenue, Kenosha WI.

Viewing will be at 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Due to COVID-19 masks are required.

REID’S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME, 1910 Taylor Ave., Racine, WI.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Allergy sufferers urged to rethink how they use antihistamines

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News