RACINE—Austin Booker, age 57, passed away unexpectedly March 23, 2021.
Services will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Brighter Day Baptist Church, 1225 25th Avenue, Kenosha WI.
Viewing will be at 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Due to COVID-19 masks are required.
REID’S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME, 1910 Taylor Ave., Racine, WI.
