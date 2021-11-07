May 1, 1928—November 3, 2021

RACINE—Aurora “Cora” R. Cordova, 93, of Racine, died peacefully on Wednesday November 3, 2021, at Timber Oaks Assisted Living in Union Grove.

Born on May 1, 1928, in Pearsall, Texas to parents Francisco and Aurora Rodriguez. She is predeceased by brothers Roberto and Frank, sisters Beatrice, Marie, Chelo and Janie.

Surviving Aurora are brothers: Robert and Rudy; sisters: Alma, Gloria and Stella. Aurora has four daughters: Santa Bertelson (Gibb) of Fort Myers, Fl, Ali Riccio (Bob) of Bonita Springs, FL, Dahlia Cordova of Racine and Linda Londre (Brian) of Lake Geneva, WI. Her two granddaughters: Stephanie Londre of Madison, WI and Lacey Marie Londre of Lake Geneva. Aurora was so proud of these two and would always tell everyone that Stephanie was a Pharmacist and Lacey has graduated from UW Madison Business School. Also, her lifelong friend Emma Muniz.

Aurora moved to Racine in 1953 and worked for Western Publishing. She especially enjoyed growing flowers, getting out for Line Dancing as well as being an avid Green Bay Packers Fan and never missing a televised game.