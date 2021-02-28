RACINE—August Jerome Steimle, infant son of Dan and Elizabeth Steimle received his wings February 6, 2021. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandparents; Jerome and Linda Steimle and John and Jacquie-Lynn Berning; aunts, uncles, Brian Steimle and Gina Julien, Christopher and Lisa Huebner, Noah and Anna Estes, and Christopher Berning; and cousins Finn and Enzo Estes and Sophia Berning. He is preceded in death by his aunt Jessica-Lynn Berning.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Saturday, March 6, 2021, 10:30 am. with Reverend Mark Jones officiating. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select August’s page, select services, and select live stream. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 9:30 am – 10:30 am. Memorials to resolve.org and the Haven Network have been suggested.

The family would like to thank the staff at Ascension All-Saints for their compassion and talent, specifically Dr. Pilla and Dr. Stoltenberg, as well as the labor and delivery/postpartum staff. A special thank you to Dr. Amar Jaglan and Dr. Estil Strawn with Advocate Aurora for their love and support. Without them, we wouldn’t have met our miracle.

