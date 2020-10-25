Audry A. Schattner

CALEDONIA – (Nee: Freudenwald) Passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at age 88. Mother of Bonnie, Sharon (Fredrick) Laupan, Glenys and Glenn (Sharon) Schattner. She is also survived by grandchildren, Katie (Daniel) McGowan, Steven Laupan, April and Emily Schattner. Great-grandmother to Dominic, Audrey, and Thatcher McGowan. Sister to Carol Pederson, Don (Pat) Freudenwald. Further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; daughter and son-in-law, Jacqueline and Thomas Germain; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.