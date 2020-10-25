Audry A. Schattner

10/14/1931 – 3/27/2020
CALEDONIA – (Nee: Freudenwald) Passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at age 88. Mother of Bonnie, Sharon (Fredrick) Laupan, Glenys and Glenn (Sharon) Schattner. She is also survived by grandchildren, Katie (Daniel) McGowan, Steven Laupan, April and Emily Schattner. Great-grandmother to Dominic, Audrey, and Thatcher McGowan. Sister to Carol Pederson, Don (Pat) Freudenwald. Further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; daughter and son-in-law, Jacqueline and Thomas Germain; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at TRINITY EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7900 Nicholson Rd., Caledonia from 11 A.M.-12:45 P.M., with a Memorial Service at 1:00 P.M. If so desired, memorials to Trinity Lutheran Expansion Fund are appreciated.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, masks are required and there will be no luncheon.
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES
414-761-2750
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.