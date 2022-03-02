Audrey V. Gunn

May 31, 1923—Feb 25, 2022

RACINE, WI—Audrey Violet Gunn left this world on February 25, 2022, at age 98, surrounded by her loving family comfortably at home.

Audrey retired from working in the business office at Trinity Memorial Hospital (now known as St. Luke’s South Shore); and afterwards, she successfully managed three family businesses. Audrey was a caring wife, mother, godmother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was born to Edward and Elsie Bukiewicz on May 31, 1923. After graduating from high school at the remarkable age of 16 years old, due to high academic achievement, Audrey continued her education at Spencerian College and earned a degree in Business. Audrey met her husband, the love of her life, Harry H. Gunn, at a roller-skating rink. They married on Valentine’s Day, just prior to her husband leaving for the army in World World II (in Germany). Together, they had two wonderful children: Jeff Gunn and Cindy Harrison (Todd). They were married for 70 years until Harry passed away.

Audrey loved to spend time with her granddaughter, Heather (Matthew) Andersen and her three great-grandchildren Landenn, Greysen, and Ella Rae. She was a skilled pianist and filled her home with lovely music. Audrey will always be remembered for her witty personality, family devotion, and amazing generosity.

A funeral service will be held at 12:45 PM on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at The Chapel at Saint Adalbert’s Cemetery (3801 South 6th Street in Milwaukee, WI). Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until the hour of service.