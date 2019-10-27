{{featured_button_text}}
Audrey Penzkowski-Jensen

RACINE — Audrey Penzkowski-Jensen, 96, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. A private family service will be held.

Please see our website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

