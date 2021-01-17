Audrey Moore (nee: Dickert)

1926 - 2021
Audrey Moore, age 94, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, at The Villa at Lincoln Park. She was born in Racine, July 29, 1926, the 13th child of Anthony and Frieda (Nee: Truelsch) Dickert.
Audrey graduated from St. Catherine's High School “Class of 1944”. On June 16, 1948, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, John “Jack” Moore and they had 71 wonderful years together before Jack passed September 14, 2019.
Audrey loved cooking and owned and operated the Butter Churn Tea Room and also had her own catering service. She worked in the tea room at the Loom of Denmark for 15 years, as a teacher's aid at Horlick High School, and as a cook/server at the Johnson Foundation at Wingspread. She was also a long time volunteer with the Girl Scouts. Audrey and Jack were dedicated members of St. Rita's Catholic Church. Together they enjoyed camping and traveling. Above all Audrey treasured the time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her children, Catherine “Lou” (Michael) Staeck, Jay (Peggy) Moore, Mick (Sharon) Moore, Patrick (Michele Michael) Moore, Julie (Joseph) Vanderhoef; 11 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband Jack, she was preceded in death by her 12 siblings, Marge, Jack, Duke, Marie, Dorothy, Frannie, Bernie, Betty, Bill, Bob, Donald and Tom.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Due to Covid there will be no visitation. Memorials to St. Rita's Parish or HALO or one's favorite charity are encouraged.
The family extends a special thank you to the caring staff at the Villa at Lincoln Park, My Choice Wisconsin and St. Croix Hospice.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
