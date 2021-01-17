Audrey Moore (nee: Dickert)

Audrey graduated from St. Catherine's High School “Class of 1944”. On June 16, 1948, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, John “Jack” Moore and they had 71 wonderful years together before Jack passed September 14, 2019.

Audrey loved cooking and owned and operated the Butter Churn Tea Room and also had her own catering service. She worked in the tea room at the Loom of Denmark for 15 years, as a teacher's aid at Horlick High School, and as a cook/server at the Johnson Foundation at Wingspread. She was also a long time volunteer with the Girl Scouts. Audrey and Jack were dedicated members of St. Rita's Catholic Church. Together they enjoyed camping and traveling. Above all Audrey treasured the time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.