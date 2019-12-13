RACINE — Audrey M. Kroll, 84, passed away peacefully, on Monday, December 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126-95th St., Sturtevant, on Monday, December 16th, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Terry Huebner officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Heart Association.
Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
