1937 – 2020

Audrey M. Goehner, 82, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Pine Brook Pointe.

Born in East Troy, Wisconsin on November 12, 1937, she was the daughter of Prentice and Larka (nee: Storm) Lackey. She was educated at East Troy and Waterford Grade Schools and graduated from Waterford High School in 1955. She graduated from Racine Kenosha Teacher’s College in 1969 and UW-Parkside in 1975. She taught at Wheatland Center School for 26 years before retiring in 1995.

Audrey is survived by her children, Scott (Kathy) Mather, Gene Jr. “Skip” (Joette) Mather and Serena (Rick) Urban; grandchildren, Jenna (Rob) Tomal, Cody Mather, Jacob Urban, Matt Hewitt and Joe Hewitt; great-grandchildren, Harper Hewitt and Gage Hewitt; and siblings, Earl (Karen) Lackey of Wasilla, Alaska and David Lackey of Star Prairie, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Sandra Mather.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pine Brook Pointe and Aurora at Home Hospice for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Burlington.