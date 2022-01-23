August 22, 1929 - January 17, 2022

BROOKFIELD — Audrey M. Fix (nee: Baumann) formerly of Caledonia, passed away in Brookfield.

Audrey was born the oldest of 11 children on August 22, 1929 to Frank and Marie Baumann. The many years she spent working included Graf's, Allen-Bradley, Roseann's, Chuck Wagon, Heinemann's, Jewel Foods, and Pick 'n Save.

She was an active member of Polish Falcon's and served on the board for many years. Audrey enjoyed performing at festivals and parades, bowling, and working with Laughter & Fun Technicians as "Sparkle" the clown.

She was reunited with her beloved husband Kenneth on Monday, January 17, 2022 age 92 years.

Loving mother of Janet Conley (Rick), John (Sheryl), James (Deborah), Joy (the late Ron) Vesely, Jean Smith (Butch), the late Joe, Jeff and Jerome (Janine). Dear sister of Shirley (the late Jerome) Kortendick, Eleanore (the late Bennie) Heinrich, Ray Baumann, Jim (Carol) Baumann, Florian (Betty) Baumann, Lois (the late Larry) Malicki, the late John, the late Eugene, the late Marilyn (the late Frank) Perkovich and the late Vernie (Jerry) Englebart. Sister-in-Law of LaVerne (the late Richard) Trautmann. Further survived by 21 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Heritage Funeral Home 9200 S. 27th Street Oak Creek 53154 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at St. Louis Catholic Church 13207 Cty Hwy G Caledonia at 11:00 a.m. (Please meet at church). Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Union Grove, WI. If so desired, Memorials to St. Louis Catholic Church appreciated.

HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME

9200 S. 27th St.

Oak Creek, WI 53154

414-761-2750