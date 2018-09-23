3/7/1937—9/20/2018
OAK CREEK—Age 81, went to her heavenly home Thursday, September 20, 2018.
Loved by her children, Keith (Angela), Brenda, Joyce (Peter), Kirby (Nancy), grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Audrey had a special place in her heart for Skyler, like a son, Sandy her niece, and her dog Trooper. She loved them all very much. Preceded in death by her husband, Kermit, whom she was married to near 50 years, Kevin her son, Kimberly, her infant daughter and Kasey, a grandson.
Thank you to Zilber Hospice for Audrey’s great care and allowing her to rest there on her way to heaven.
Visitation will be held on Monday Sept. 24, 2018 at the FUNERAL HOME from 9:30am until the time of service at 10:30am.
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES
9200 S. 27TH ST. (414)761-2750
