Audrey Lois Mattice
Mount Pleasant—Audrey Lois Mattice, 89, passed away peacefully at her residence on January 14, 2021. To view Audrey’s full obituary with service information and to share online condolences, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

