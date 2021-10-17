Audrey L. Aber

July 24, 1969—October 12, 2021

RACINE—Audrey Lynn Aber, age 52, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, October 12, 2021. She was born in Racine, July 24, 1969, daughter of Charles and Linda (nee: Krivsky) Aber.

Audrey graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1987” and went on to earn a Associates Degree in Information Technology from Gateway Technical College. Audrey had been employed with various companies working on IT projects. She enjoyed her friends and activities as a member of Moose Lodge 437. She also enjoyed computer games and cribbage with family and friends. Above all she treasured the time spent with family and her feline friends. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her mother Linda Aber; sister, Lisa Giacomin; nieces: Gabrielle (Edwin) Hernandez, Angelina (Wili) Ramos; great nephews: Yadriel and Akoni; aunts and uncles: Lois and Cory Aber, John and Cathy Aber, Paul and Kathy Aber, Joseph and Carol Hromadka; step-son, Schawn Lee Hennessy; her loving companion, Andy Hardy; cousins, friends, and furry friends, Cooter, Irene, Josie, and Mila. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Aber; and grandparents, Wally Krivsky, Doris and Joseph Hromadka, Gilbert and Joyce Aber.