Audrey Jensen (Nee: Schulte)

October 13, 1919 — June 24, 2019

RACINE — Audrey Jensen, age 99, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at St. Monica’s Senior Living.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 29, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at St. Monica’s Senior Living, 3920 North Green Bay Road, with Rev. Ken Mich officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Kinzie Avenue. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Saturday at St. Monica’s Senior Living from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. Memorials to St. Monica’s Senior Living/Memory Unit have been suggested.

