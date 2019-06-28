Audrey Jensen (Nee: Schulte)

October 13, 1919 — June 24, 2019
RACINE — Audrey Jensen, age 99, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at St. Monica’s Senior Living.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 29, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at St. Monica’s Senior Living, 3920 North Green Bay Road, with Rev. Ken Mich officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Kinzie Avenue. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Saturday at St. Monica’s Senior Living from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. Memorials to St. Monica’s Senior Living/Memory Unit have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.