Audrey Jean Viau

April 30, 1940—November 8, 2019

ELMWOOD PARK – It is with great sadness that the family of Audrey Viau, 79, announces her passing. On November 8, 2019 Audrey received the promise of eternal life with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Fargo, ND on April 30, 1940, the daughter of the late Arthur and Marion (nee: Hunter) Burmeister. She was united in marriage to her best friend and love of her life, Dennis Viau, Sr. in 1967. He preceded her in death on September 14, 2017.

Audrey received her degree in nursing from St. Luke’s School of Nursing in 1975 and worked at St. Mary’s hospital from many years. Audrey also served as the Elmwood Village Health Officer for 24 years. After retiring from nursing, Audrey began her career in politics and was appointed the Elmwood Park President in 2002, she served her community for more than 10 years.

In addition to her passion for politics, Audrey enjoyed traveling abroad; especially her trips to England, hunting for antiques at local flea markets, attending country concerts, going out for dinner and most of all, being in the company of her family. Audrey was also an active member of the Retired Inactive Nurses Group (RING).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}