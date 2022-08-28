Audrey Jean Kaske

Sept. 1, 1935 – July 24, 2022

RACINE – Audrey Jean (nee: Stittleburg) Kaske, age 86, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Audrey was born in LaValle, WI on September 1, 1935 to the late James and Ella (nee: Placheka) Stittleburg. She received her B.A. from Alverno College in Milwaukee. Audrey was united in marriage in 1957 to Dale Kaske at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wonewoc, WI. Dale passed away on January 27, 2007.

Audrey was employed in administrative positions at Western Publishing for 36 years and by Bank of Elmwood / Tri-City National Bank for another 16 years, until she retired. She was a longtime member of Epiphany Lutheran Church, now known as Water of Life Lutheran Church. Audrey volunteered as a tutor for the Racine Literacy Council and loved worldwide traveling with her beloved Dale.

Surviving are her brother, Gordon (Jean) Stittleburg; sister-in-law, Agnes Stittleburg; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents & husband, Audrey was preceded in death by her brothers: Willis and Maurice Stittleburg; and sisters: Pearl Phillippi, Mary Dvorak and Ardith Hosking.

Memorial Services will be held in Water of Life Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive Street in Racine, on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael D. Zarling officiating. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday, September 3rd, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Memorials to Water of Life Lutheran Church have been suggested.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000