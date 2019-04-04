Try 3 months for $3
Audrey Jean Hand

RACINE—Audrey Jean Hand, age 62, passed away on April 1, 2019.

A Celebration of Audrey’s Life Service will be held at the funeral home on Friday April 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Please see the funeral home website for a full obituary.

