Sept. 5, 1926 - May 25, 2022

MILWAUKEE - Audrey Jane Fox (Wickner) was born in Marquette, WI, on September 5, 1926, and entered Heaven's gates on May 25, 2022, at 95 years of age.

Audrey was the epitome of style, practicality, and grace under pressure. She was the youngest of seven children with five sisters and one brother. She had an appreciation of the small things and an indelible belief in the strength and capability of women.

Audrey came to the Racine area in 1942. She was married to Norman Fox on November 10, 1946, in Manchester (Wisconsin) and they had two children, Jane and Dan. Audrey was employed by Racine Bell Telephone, Racine Hydraulics and Bosch for 27 years.

Audrey was sharp as a tack with a competitive spirit and enjoyed playing cards, cribbage, board games, and working crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Her hobbies included counted cross-stitch and various crafts, and she also volunteered at church. Audrey and her husband were longtime members of Zion Lutheran Church (now United Lutheran) in Racine. They were also longtime members of the Racine 5th Street Yacht Club.

Audrey was predeceased by her parents; six siblings; her husband, Norman Fox; her son, Dan Fox; and her daughter, Jane McGregor (Fox). Audrey is survived by her son-in-law, William McGregor; her granddaughter, Laura Falko (McGregor); and grandson-in-law, Troy Falko.

A joint memorial service and celebration of life for Audrey, and her daughter, Jane McGregor (Fox), will be held at the United Lutheran Church in Racine, WI, on Friday, June 24, 2022. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. The service will begin at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. John Bischoff officiating.

United Lutheran Church is located at 3825 Erie St, Racine, WI.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the United Lutheran Church located at 3825 Erie St, Racine, WI, or to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. in Audrey's name.