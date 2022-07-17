April 8,1929—May 29, 2022

Audrey Horner Mulhollen, 93, passed away on May 29, 2022. She was born on April 8, 1929, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Eldon and Nona Horner. A 1947 graduate of Johnstown High School and a 1951 graduate of Penn State University she went on to teach physical education. She married Roger Mulhollen, also born in Johnstown, PA, and they spent married life until retirement in Racine, Wisconsin where Roger was a Corporate Vice President at SC Johnson. The Mulhollens moved to Sun City West where they lived until Audrey moved to Royal Oaks Lifecare Community in Sun City after Roger’s death.

Throughout her life, Audrey was a cheerful, out-going person who loved sports (tennis, hiking and golf), volunteering, friends and especially family. In her final conversation, she stated she had a very good life and cherished her time in April with all her family.

Audrey is survived by her two children: Gary and his wife, Tammy (McKinney, TX) and Valerie (Rocklin, CA); two grandchildren: Ashley (Sturtevant, WI) and Aaron (Dallas, TX); and two great-grandsons: Kadge and Mason.

In lieu of memorial gifts please donate to your favorite school or charity. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sunlandmemorial.com for the Mulhollen family.