Audrey F. Hagemann (nee Lewandowski) of Village of Raymond, born to eternal life surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 89 years. Loving wife of Gilbert for 63 years. Loving mother of Bob (Sally) and Albert (Pam) Hagemann. Loving Grandmother of Abigail, Megan, Kaitlyn (Fiancée Bobby) and Kevin. Great Grandmother of Jayce. Sister of Ralph (Marilyn). Special Cousin of Jeanie (The late Gene). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Heritage Funeral Home 9200 S. 27th St. from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Friday at ST. LOUIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 13207 County Highway G from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at the church cemetery.

Audrey's biggest joy in life, was caring for her family. Her passions included growing beautiful flowers, bowling for many years, playing cards, watching "her" Packers, and dancing polka and waltzes with the love of her life, Gil. She had a true calling for cooking and baking. Some of her signature foods included German potato salad, hoho cake, and jams. Her recipes will be shared for generations.

If so desired, memorials dedicated to any Alzheimer's Charity of your choice.

