Audrey E. Ragan (Nee: Menden)

April 26, 1932—December 26, 2019

RACINE—Audrey E. Ragan, age 87, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at St. Monica’s Senior Living. She was born in Racine, April 26, 1932, daughter of the late Laymond and Elsie (Nee: Richter) Menden.

Audrey graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1951”. On January 26, 1952, Audrey was united in marriage to Danial V. Ragan and together they raised five children. Audrey graduated in 1985 from Gateway Technical College as a medical assistant, retiring in 1991. She was an artist and enjoyed painting, wood working, sewing, and writing poetry. Audrey loved spending time with her family, celebrating birthdays and holidays and attending family gatherings.