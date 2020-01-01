Audrey E. Ragan (Nee: Menden)
April 26, 1932—December 26, 2019

RACINE—Audrey E. Ragan, age 87, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at St. Monica’s Senior Living. She was born in Racine, April 26, 1932, daughter of the late Laymond and Elsie (Nee: Richter) Menden.

Audrey graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1951”. On January 26, 1952, Audrey was united in marriage to Danial V. Ragan and together they raised five children. Audrey graduated in 1985 from Gateway Technical College as a medical assistant, retiring in 1991. She was an artist and enjoyed painting, wood working, sewing, and writing poetry. Audrey loved spending time with her family, celebrating birthdays and holidays and attending family gatherings.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Michael (Lisa) Ragan, Susan (Jack) Hollow, Dennis (Pam) Ragan, Thomas (Donna) Ragan, Jennifer (Brad) Buffington; her grandchildren, Adam Ragan, Kristen (Eric) Schatzman, Sarah (Geoffrey) Gorsuch, Katie (Justin) Nick, Jill (Jeremy) Olson, Arik (Candy) Ragan, Tommy Ragan, Elizabeth Ragan, Nicholas Buffington, Josephine Buffington; great grandchildren, Christopher, Cody, Brooke and Sophia Schatzman, Gabriel, Addison, and Lucia Gorsuch, Anabella and Levi Nick, Paige and Claire Olson, Natalie Johnstone; great-great grandchildren, Violette Schatzman, Kennedy Schatzman; sister, Joanne Luba; sisters-in law, Fran Menden, Betty Menden; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husbands, Daniel V. Ragan, James A. Wolstenholme, Leonard R. Saladis; brothers, Laymond Menden, Fred Menden; sister-in-law, Joan Menden; and brother-in-law, Ted Luba.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 4, 2020, 10:30 am at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Saturday from 9:30 am until time of Mass at 10:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Catherine’s High School, the Alzheimer’s Assn or one’s favorite charity have been suggested.

The family is very grateful to the staff at St. Monica’s Senior Living and Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

