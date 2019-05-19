August 23, 1952—May 14, 2019
RACINE—Asuncion Maria Luis (Nee: Antonio), age 66, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and loved ones, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin.
Asuncion was born on August 23, 1952 in Tlacolula, Oaxaca, Mexico. She moved to Racine, WI in August of 1993.
She is survived by her husband Abelardo Luis Sr.; her three children Abelardo Luis Jr., Hilda (Alfredo) Sandoval, and Josue Luis; her five grandchildren: Alfredo, Isela and Antonio Sandoval-Luis, and Anahi and Aidee Luis.
A celebration of Asuncion’s life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1100 Erie St. Racine, WI. Visitation will be at the church from 11 am – 1 pm followed by Mass at 1:00 pm.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the medical staff of the TICU at Froedtert for their care and compassion. Please visit https://meredithfuneralhome.com/for complete obituary.
MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.