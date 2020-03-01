Ashvinkumar Virchand Shah
Ashvinkumar Virchand Shah

Ashvinkumar Virchand Shah

November 11, 1944 – February 26, 2020

SOMERS – Ashvinkumar “Ashvin” Virchand Shah, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. In memory of Ashvin’s beloved wife’s valiant fight with cancer, memorials to the American Cancer Society have been suggested.

