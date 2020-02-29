Ashvinkumar Virchand Shah

Ashvin was born in Kenya on November 11, 1944 to the late Virchand Bhojraj Shah and Kasturben Virchand Shah. In Kenya, on August 17, 1969, Ashvin was united in marriage with the love of his life, Usha Ashvin Shah. Shortly after, they came to the United States. With a tireless work ethic & accomplishing the American dream, Ashvin & Usha owned & operated several convenience stores in our community over the years and was the current owner of Village Food & Liquor (Hwy 11 & 90th Street) in Sturtevant.