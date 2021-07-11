 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arvila "Fay" Del Negro (nee: Peterson)
0 Comments

Arvila "Fay" Del Negro (nee: Peterson)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Arvila "Fay" Del Negro nee Peterson

Madison, formerly of Racine—Arvila “Fay” Del Negro passed away unexpectedly on Monday July 5, 2021.

There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday July 13, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a service celebrating Fay’s life to start at 6:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home website for a full obituary

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California detective who lost his leg adopts a double amputee rescue dog

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News