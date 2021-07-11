Arvila "Fay" Del Negro (nee: Peterson)

Madison, formerly of Racine—Arvila “Fay” Del Negro passed away unexpectedly on Monday July 5, 2021.
There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday July 13, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a service celebrating Fay’s life to start at 6:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home website for a full obituary
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
