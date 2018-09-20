Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Arthur Wendell Lavern Phillips

April 3, 1969—September 15, 2018

RACINE—Arthur Wendell Lavern Phillips, age 49, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 23, 2018, 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Roy Carter officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Sunday at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Private interment will be held.

Please see Friday’s Journal Times for a complete notice.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Arthur Wendell Lavern Phillips
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments