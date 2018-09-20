April 3, 1969—September 15, 2018
RACINE—Arthur Wendell Lavern Phillips, age 49, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 23, 2018, 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Roy Carter officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Sunday at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Private interment will be held.
Please see Friday’s Journal Times for a complete notice.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
