Aug. 4, 1952—Feb. 1, 2022

CALEDONIA—Arthur Thomas Dexter, age 69 of Caledonia, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2022, at his home.

He was born on August 4, 1952, in Union Grove, WI a son of the late Rennie and Dorothy (nee: Breheim) Dexter.

He married the love of his life, Jill K. Miller on June 13, 1977. Sadly, she preceded him in death on August 10, 2020. Together, Art and Jill fostered over 60 children.

He retired from the WI Department of Corrections but had been employed for many years with Johnson Wax.

Art was extremely active with the Racine Theatre Guild for over 40-years.

Survivors include his three children: James, Anna, and Ellen: six grandchildren: Tinsley, Tyler, Gavin, Emily, Haley, and Dakota.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.at the Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home. A visitation for Art will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to The Racine Theater Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, WI., 53404 would be appreciated.

