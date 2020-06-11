Arthur Reid Jr.
Arthur Reid Jr.

Arthur Reid Jr.

May 16, 1938 – May 27, 2020

RIVER HILLS – Arthur Reid Jr., business man, founder and president of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home and a longtime benefactor of student education in Milwaukee, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was 82 years old.

Visitation Services will be held on Thursday, June 11th from 10 A.M.-5 P.M. in the Chapel of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, and on Friday, June 12th from 9 A.M.-5 P.M., Family Hour 5 P.M.-7 P.M. in the Chapel of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5665 N. Teutonia Avenue, Milwaukee, WI.

The Celebration of Life will be held at 11 A.M., Instate from 9 A.M.-11 A.M. on Saturday, June 13th at Greater Mt. Sinai C.O.G.I.C., 5384 N. 60th Street, Milwaukee, WI. Services Entrusted to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home.

