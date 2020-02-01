August 24, 1932—January 26, 2020

Arthur R. Skantz (Art), author of the memoir “A Kid from Ely,” died on January 26, 2020, having been surrounded by family in his last weeks. A private family service was held immediately after his death and an open house celebration of his life will be held on February 29 for friends and family to share memories (details below).

Art, a proud Finn, was born in Ely, Minnesota on August 24, 1932. He overcame an impoverished childhood during the Depression, developing sisu that remained with him until his last breath. In 1956, he married Marilynn Skantz of Mandan, North Dakota, who’d come to Ely to teach kindergarten. They had six children, Eric (Arlene), Christopher (Beth), Claire (Tony), John (Sue), Lisa (Patrick), and Sara (Steve). Art (aka “Grandpa Two-Pens”) reveled in the exploits and journeys taken by his eleven doting grandchildren, Joe, Max, Alexandria, Sam, Elizabeth, Leah, Jenna, Alec, Spencer, John and Gabriella. But the love of his life was Marilynn with whom he shared a love for opera, classical music, reading, travel, attending “summer programme” classes at Oxford University, crossword puzzles, art, humor, bird watching, eating Marilynn’s fine baking and most of all- family gatherings.

