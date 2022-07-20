Oct. 18, 1935—July 14, 2022

KENOSHA—Arthur Musurlian, 86, passed away at Shorelight at Siena on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Arthur was born in Racine on October 18, 1935, to Harry and Virginia (nee: Kirkorian) Musurlian.

He graduated from the University of Wisconsin- Madison School of Pharmacy. Arthur owned and operated Washington Square Pharmacy for over 25 years. He served in the United States Army. Arthur was a devoted and active member of St. Mesrob Armenian Church. He served the church in various roles. Arthur was past chairman and member of the parish council, Diocesan Delegate, Director of the Permanent Trust, Director of the Memorial Garden as well and the Founder and endower of the Harry and Baidzar Musurlian Scholarship Trust. A joy of his was the privilege and honor of teaching Sunday School for over 25 years. He found it especially gratifying to watch students grow spiritually in their Christian Faith.

Arthur is survived by his son, Timothy (Susan) Musurlian; daughter, Amy (Matt) Johanson; grandchildren: Lauren Musurlian and Jaydn Johanson; brother, Douglas Nubar (Osa) Musurlian and special long-time friend and companion, Patricia Remus. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. Arthur was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation for Arthur will be held at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie Street on Thursday, July 21, 2002, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials to St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church have been suggested.

Arthur’s family would like to thank the staff at Siena Center and Hospice Alliance for the care given to Arthur.

