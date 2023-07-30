Jan. 30, 1940—July 26, 2023
Arthur Monroe Wells, age 83, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, July 26, 2023 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Arthur was born in Oneida, NY on January 30, 1940, son of the late Arthur and Katherine (nee: Hainsworth) Wells.
Arthur was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1965 . On March 16, 1968, Art was united in marriage to Jean Ellen Pippin. They have raised two children, Holly and Nathan, and have shared fifty-five wonderful years together. Art earned his bachelor’s degree while studying at Washington University and UW-Madison. While managing both work and family life, Art earned an M.B.A. degree in 1977 through sheer determination. Art was employed with Morgan Stanley as a financial advisor for forty-one years until he retired in 2007. He also taught Financial courses part time at Alverno and other local colleges. Always civic minded, Art volunteered with the Lions Club, United Way, and NAMI. He was involved in coaching youth sports and frequently worked to improve the lives of underprivileged children. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, basketball and curling and was a member of the Racine Curling Club. Art was a gregarious gentleman and will be remembered for his sense of humor, laughter, and his major harassment of his friends. More than anything, he will be remembered for his great love and devotion to his family.
Art will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Jean; his children: Nathan Wells, Holly Wells (Emiliano Benevides); grandchildren: Aiden and Zaia; siblings: Carolyn Kowalsky and Kathryn (Al) Pavia; sister-in-law, Charlotte Wells; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Art was also preceded in death by his brothers: Richard, Charles and Thomas, and his brother-in-law, William Kowalsky.
