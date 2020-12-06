1945 — 2020
Arthur Louis Abbott (Buddy), died November 15, 2020. He was born June 27, 1945 to the late Willie and LeVoria Abbott. Arthur was a proud veteran of the United States Army from April 1963 to April 1966.
He is survived by his wife, Vernita Mackin and a host of many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, and his daughter.
No funeral service is planned per the request of Arthur. Arrangements entrusted to Albertsons Mortuary, Indianapolis, Indiana. www.albertsonsmortuary.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.