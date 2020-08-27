 Skip to main content
Arthur L. Vaughn
Arthur L. Vaughn

Arthur L. Vaughn

October 1, 1949 – August 19, 2020

In Loving memory of Arthur L. Vaughn.

The wake will be held at Symonds Funeral Home, 858 Sheridan Road, Highwood, IL, 60040, Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Funeral Services will start at 11 a.m.

