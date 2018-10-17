March 21, 1931—October 15, 2018
Arthur L. McCourt, 87, passed away Monday, October 15, 2018 at Holten Manor in Elkhorn.
Art was born March 21, 1931 to Charles and Laura (nee Busch) McCourt in Burlington, WI.
Art attended Burlington St. Mary’s Grade School and High School, graduating in 1949. He was selected by the American Legion to attend Badger Boy State. He started his college education at the UW Milwaukee and then transferred to the UW Madison, graduating with a degree in Pharmacy in 1953. He returned to Burlington and was employed by Frank Tobin and Leonard Gums at Tobin Drug, where he also worked at the soda fountain and photo counter in his high school years. In the early 1960’s, Art and Don Schultz bought Tobin Drug and expanded the business to six retail pharmacy stores located in Burlington, Whitewater, Oconomowoc, Jefferson, and Twin Lakes.
Art loved the retail pharmacy profession and caring for patients. He acted as a pharmacy intern preceptor and clinical professor to educate young pharmacists. Art was active professionally winning multiple awards including the Bowl of Hygeia, a professional citation from UW School of Pharmacy, and the Distinguished Pharmacy Award from Astra Merck Pharmaceuticals. In 1980, he was voted President of the WI Pharmaceutical Association. He continued to practice retail pharmacy well into his 80’s.
Art answered the call to serve in multiple ways. He was an active member in several organizations including the Jaycees, American Red Cross, March of Dimes, Rotary International, Knights of Columbus, and St. Mary’s Catholic Church. His favorite organization was the Burlington Rescue Squad where he was a dedicated member for over 25 years and developed many treasured relationships. He often mentioned that one of his proudest contributions was collaborating with the American Red Cross to implement a county-wide immunization program for polio, a devastating disease that he fell victim to at an early age.
In addition to his extensive activity with community organizations, Art was known to be a generous human being, always willing to help support a worthy cause or an individual in need.
Art married Mary Jean Alby after graduating from the University of WI Madison. They were married for over 25 years and were blessed with six children. Mary now resides at Pine Brooke Pointe in Burlington.
Arthur is survived by his children: Patricia (Brian) Kuehn, Thomas (Dorene) McCourt, Debra (Timothy) Gorman, Daniel (Jacquelyn) McCourt, Diane (Bryon) Perona and William (Frances) McCourt, grandchildren: Jeremy, Jennifer (Josh), Bryce (Kelly) Andrew, Jonathan (Kari), Dalton, Sydney (Tim) and Morgan, great-grandchildren: Hunter, Connor, Delaney and Laina. Art is further survived by his sister Kathleen (Richard) McCarthy, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Rosemary (George) Granger, James (Jane) McCourt, and Jack (Marilyn) McCourt.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials be made to either The Burlington Rescue Squad or The McCourt Family Scholarship, Fund Number 132663238, at UW School of Pharmacy. The addresses are: The Burlington Rescue Squad, 165 West Washington Street, Burlington, WI 53105 and University of WI School of Pharmacy Foundation, Chris Natynski, Director of Development, 777 Highland Avenue, Madison, WI 53705.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 10:00AM at. St. Mary Catholic Church. Friends and relatives can meet with the family on Monday, October 22, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial of cremains will take place after the service.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.