February 5, 1962—March 19, 2019
RACINE—Arthur L. “Butch” Smith, age 57, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee.
He was born in Milwaukee, February 5, 1962, son of Arthur and Jeanette (Nee: Blady) Smith.
A master technician, Art was employed by Porcaro Ford for twenty-five years. A huge NASCAR and all Wisconsin sports fan, he also enjoyed fishing and camping. More than anything he cherished time spent with his family.
Art will be dearly missed by his children, Michelle (Eric) Duncan, Anthony Kujawa, Raymond (Marie) Kujawa, Arthur “Benny” Smith, Kyle Smith; 11 grandchildren; parents, Arthur and Jeanette Smith; siblings, Cheryl (Scott) Fredrick, twin sister Carrie Gerou, Rebecca Smith, Steven Smith; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Nathan Smith and his cousin, Brian Smith.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 26, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. In honor of Art, everyone is encouraged to wear NASCAR and any Wisconsin sports team apparel.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
