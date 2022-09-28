July 10, 1930—Sept. 7, 2022

Arthur Kaiserlian, 92, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, under the compassionate care of MediHospice and Commonwealth Senior Living in Charlottesville. Arthur was born in Racine, Wisconsin, on July 10, 1930, to the late Charles (Hacher) and Zaruhy (nee Chorbajian) Kaiserlian.

He served in the U.S. Army in Japan from 1950 to 1953 and went on to receive his B.A. at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He married Penelope Hewson in Vienna, VA in 1968. Like his older sister Margaret, he was a lover of books, and he spent most of his career in trade and scholarly publishing, primarily with Kroch’s and Brentano’s bookstore in Chicago, Grove Press, and the University of Chicago Press. A lifelong Cubs fan, he accompanied Margaret to Cubs games in Chicago as a boy and was thrilled to live to see them win the World Series seven decades later in 2016.

He is survived by his wife, Penelope; their son, Christian (Camille); and beloved grandchildren, Harlan and Moxie. He was preceded in death by his brother, Garbo (Shirley) Kaiserlian; sisters: Margaret Yoghourtjian, Alice Kaiserlian, and Sara Borssikian; brother-in-law, James Yoghourtjian, and his niece, Pamela Kaiserlian.

Arthur will be interred at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in his hometown, Racine, Wisconsin at 10:00 a.m. on October 7. In memory of Arthur, please consider a contribution to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.