Arthur J. Pulice
May 7, 1930 - December 12, 2018
MILWAUKEE – Arthur Joseph Pulice, 88, passed away unexpectedly on December 12, 2018.
Arthur was born in Racine to the late Serafino and Rose (nee Muoio) Pulice on May 7, 1930.
Arthur joined the U.S. Army when he was young and served in the Korean War. After his time in the military, he became a machinist at J.I. Case for 40 years and married the love of his life, Roxann “Red” Johnson in March of 1979. Arthur enjoyed doing yardwork and gardening, he had quite the green thumb. He was an avid coffee drinker, drinking it anytime of the day. Arthur enjoyed taking trips to Las Vegas and playing the slot machines. He had a love for Italian food, being the first in line anytime it was served. Above all, Arthur loved his family and providing for them was his ultimate job. He will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish Arthur's memory are his children: Mike Pulice of Racine, WI, Michelle Pulice, Lisa Fritz, Mike Pulice of Green Lake, WI, and Linda Pulice; his grandson, whom he had a special relationship with, Vincent Ishman-Pulice; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Family and friends are invited to meet at the Wilson Funeral Home (1212 Lathrop Ave) for a visitation on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A committal service for Arthur will be held at a later date in the spring. He will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park next to his loving Red. Online condolences may be expressed at wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Alzheimer's and Dementia Unit at the Villa at Bradley Estates.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine WI, 53405
262-634-3361
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.