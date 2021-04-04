 Skip to main content
Arthur Howard McGee
Arthur Howard McGee

Arthur Howard McGee

RACINE, WI — Arthur Howard McGee, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at his residence in Racine, Wisconsin. The Celebration of His life will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, 11:00am at New Omega Baptist Church, 5731 Northwestern Ave., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Please see the funeral home website for his full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

