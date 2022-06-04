Mar. 20, 1942—Jan. 19, 2022

Arthur George Hageman born March 20, 1942 passed away January 19, 2022 in Green Valley, AZ at age 79. Art lived in Minneapolis, MN formerly of Racine, WI.

Art served his country from 1965-1967 in the Army, then Reserves until 1971. He earned the National Defense Service Medal and Expert in Rifle.

Art earned his Master’s Degree and worked as a Research Entomologist for SC Johnson Wax for 32 years. Once retired he enjoyed substitute teaching. He loved to travel with his late wife. He was always playing his Tuba in drum corps//bands and taught his grandchildren how to play. He called and sang (or played his Tuba) for every birthday for all his family.

Preceded in death by his wife, Donna Mae Hageman; parents: George and LaVergne (Marredeth) Hageman; daughter-in-law, Barbara Hageman.

Survived by three daughters: Suzanne (Sharon) Breyen-Hageman, Sonja (Don) Fornal and Sara (Brian) Pollmann; nine grandchildren: Brittany (Kevin), Courtney, Alexander (Brandi), Danielle (Matt), Donovan, Mara, Leah, Benjamin and Nathaniel; four great-grandchildren: Harrison, Clayton, Aria and Willa; sister, Janice; brother, Michael and his beloved cat, Rudi Tudi and many other family and friends.

Arthur and Donna will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on June 20, 2022 at 10:15 a.m.