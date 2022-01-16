RACINE, WI - Arthur Domsky, age 99 passed away in Racine, January 8, 2022. He was born in Racine, April 11, 1922, and lived here all his life. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harris and Sarah, his parents Meyer and Esther, nee Balschofski, and his beloved sister, Millie.

Art was proud that his first job in the family produce business paid three cents an hour. He retired at 55 from Massey-Ferguson in Racine after thirty years of service on October 28, 1977. He was a member and officer of UAW Local 244 and Local 244 retirees. Arthur was a member of Kenosha Chabad and B'nai B'rith. He was a Hadassah associate. Arthur's hobbies were gardening and chess. He was a member of the Racine Chess Club since 1939. He was the City Chess Champion six times and won numerous other tournaments. He was State Class A Champion in 1989, and State Amateur Champion in 1974 and 1976.