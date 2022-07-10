MT. PLEASANT—Arthur Cornejo, 89, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away at his residence on Friday, July 1, 2022. Cremation has taken place and his Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. followed by military honors. Visitation will be in the church that day from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.