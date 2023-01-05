Dec. 7, 1938—Dec. 31, 2022

Arthur Christensen, 84, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and children. He was born December 7, 1938, to Arthur and Marion Christensen. Arthur graduated from Park High School, Trinity College, and University of Wisconsin-Madison.

On July 18, 1959, he married his sweetheart, Nancy Williams. He enjoyed and deeply loved his family. Arthur was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His life centered around his Savior, Jesus Christ. Arthur had a deep love for people, teaching the Bible, reading, studying languages, and travel.

He is survived, loved richly, and will be missed by his wife; children: Mark (Amy), Susan (Michael) Servi; grandchildren: Dr. Jason (Amanda) Servi, Steven (Paige) Servi, Rebecca (Daniel) Trumbull, Rachel Christensen; seven great-grandchildren; and friends.

Celebration of Life service will be held January 7, 2023, at Union Grove Baptist Church, 417-15th Ave., Union Grove, WI 53182, at 11:00 am. Those wishing to remember Arthur in a special way can make memorials out to Union Grove Baptist Church, or Pacific Gospel Mission – Chicago.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404