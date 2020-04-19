Arthur Bruce Rode

LEESBURG, FLORIDA- Art Rode, 76, entered eternal life on April 7, 2020. He was born in Chicago, IL on December 7, 1943 to the late Alfred and Vesta (Simpson) Rode. Art spent his childhood growing up on a farm in Hartford, WI until losing his father to a farming accident. Art graduated from Hartford High School, where he was involved in sports. The family later moved to Milwaukee, WI. In 1967, after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a degree in civil engineering, Art began working for Wisconsin Natural Gas Co./WE Energies in Racine, WI. He retired in 2001. Art was united in marriage to Diane (Stanton) Rode on July 2, 1983 in Racine. Art enjoyed living in Florida since 2005, where he was active in several clubs and groups in the Royal Highlands community, played lots of golf, and enjoyed watching sports. In his younger years, Art was quite the athlete and participated in everything from basketball to bowling, and was especially talented at softball.