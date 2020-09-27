× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1928 – 2020

It is with deep sadness that the family of Arthur Bennett Nathan shares this message of his passing.

Art was born in the Bronx of New York City to Seigfried Albert Nathan and Pauline Steinhardt Nathan. He served our country in the Navy during the conclusion of WWII. After his discharge from the Navy, he moved to Chicago, where he attended the University of Chicago. Art enjoyed cooking, and in Chicago was where he refined his culinary skills.

In the nineteen fifties, he found his home when he moved to Racine, Wisconsin. Although he frequently traveled to Europe and Asia, his heart remained on Lake Michigan’s shores and Wisconsin’s Peninsula, Door County. During his final five years, he enjoyed being closer to family after relocating to the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area.

He received his Juris Doctor degree from Marquette University in 1971. For over thirty-five years, he advocated with vigor for all who entered the door of Nathan Law Office. He received two decisions from the Wisconsin Supreme Court that changed criminal law practice in the State of Wisconsin.

His passions in life were the Green Bay Packers, opera, and travel. As an owner of a piece of the Pack, July would find him at the annual corporate meeting at Lambeau Field.