May 9, 1926 – May 12, 2021

RACINE — Arthur A. Petersen, 95, died peacefully at home two days after his 95th birthday on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. He was born in Racine on May 9, 1926, son of the late Anton and Anine (Nee: Jensen) Petersen.

Art was united in marriage to Julia (Julie/Judy) Hachikian, on November 4, 1983, at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church in Racine.

He proudly and faithfully served his country in the United States Army in the Pacific Theatre during World War II — in foxholes in the Philippines and on the shores of Japan with the 25th Infantry Division.

Art worked for S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. for over 36 years until his retirement in 1983. In his leisure, he was an avid golfer and a member of Meadowbrook Country Club for nearly 40 years. There he perfected the game of Liar's Dice, post golf, with Eldon, Jack, Bob, Russ, Ed, and Harry, to name a few. But he couldn't wait to be able to downhill ski in the winter. He and Julie enjoyed many ski trips out west to Colorado, Utah and Idaho. Art was a meticulous gardener and spent hours working on his yard.