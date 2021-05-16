May 9, 1926 – May 12, 2021
RACINE — Arthur A. Petersen, 95, died peacefully at home two days after his 95th birthday on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. He was born in Racine on May 9, 1926, son of the late Anton and Anine (Nee: Jensen) Petersen.
Art was united in marriage to Julia (Julie/Judy) Hachikian, on November 4, 1983, at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church in Racine.
He proudly and faithfully served his country in the United States Army in the Pacific Theatre during World War II — in foxholes in the Philippines and on the shores of Japan with the 25th Infantry Division.
Art worked for S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. for over 36 years until his retirement in 1983. In his leisure, he was an avid golfer and a member of Meadowbrook Country Club for nearly 40 years. There he perfected the game of Liar's Dice, post golf, with Eldon, Jack, Bob, Russ, Ed, and Harry, to name a few. But he couldn't wait to be able to downhill ski in the winter. He and Julie enjoyed many ski trips out west to Colorado, Utah and Idaho. Art was a meticulous gardener and spent hours working on his yard.
During his work life, he also owned and operated Mr. Donut and later opened Donuts, Donuts, Donuts. Over the years, people would hail him as "Mr. Donut" and remind him that they had worked for him during their youth.
Art leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of over 37 years, Julie Hachikian of Racine; grandson, Adam Gilboy of Racine; sister, Helen Taylor of Racine; sisters-in-law: Alice Garoukian of Racine, Sandy (John) Engel of Madison, WI; brothers-in-law: Harold Windler of Milwaukee, John (Virginia) Hachikian of Atlanta, GA; Ralph Miller of Racine; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Art was preceded in death by his first wife, Hallie (Miller) Petersen; son, Tod S. Petersen; sister, Betty Windler; brothers-in-law: Zachary Taylor, and Mikael Garoukian.
A funeral service will be held for Art on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie Street, with Rev. Avedis Kalayjian officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove on a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mesrob Armenian Church.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF
FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000