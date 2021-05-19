May 9, 1926 – May 12, 2021
RACINE – Arthur A. Petersen, 95, died peacefully at home two days after his 95th birthday on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
A funeral service will be held for Art on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie Street, with Rev. Avedis Kalayjian officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove on a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mesrob Armenian Church.
