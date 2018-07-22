July 2, 1932—July 17, 2018
RACINE—Arnold J. Westerbeck, age 86, passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at Villa at Lincoln Park.
He was born in Racine July 2, 1932 son of the late Arnold and Catherine (Nee:Weicher) Westerbeck.
Arnold attended Washington park High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was employed at EC Styberg Engineering Co for a number of years and retired from Andis Clipper. Arnold was an accomplished artist and poet who enjoyed sculpture and nature. He will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his siblings, Robert (Nancy) Westerbeck of Racine, Kathleen (Marvin) Williams of Crivitz, WI; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law Patsy and Richard Boranian.
Private services were held.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.