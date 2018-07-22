Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Arnold J. Westerbeck

July 2, 1932—July 17, 2018

RACINE—Arnold J. Westerbeck, age 86, passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at Villa at Lincoln Park.

He was born in Racine July 2, 1932 son of the late Arnold and Catherine (Nee:Weicher) Westerbeck.

Arnold attended Washington park High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was employed at EC Styberg Engineering Co for a number of years and retired from Andis Clipper. Arnold was an accomplished artist and poet who enjoyed sculpture and nature. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his siblings, Robert (Nancy) Westerbeck of Racine, Kathleen (Marvin) Williams of Crivitz, WI; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law Patsy and Richard Boranian.

Private services were held.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Arnold J. Westerbeck
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments